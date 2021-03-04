I’m 72 years old, and I have a legal question, and I don’t know the answer. I have reached out to Vermont Legal Aid (I was referred to them from Governor Scott’s office), but they haven’t gotten back to me yet.
I read and watch a great deal of real news, news that I have relied on my whole life, Times, CNN, articles from the Associated Press, etc. We have in the U.S. lost more than 500,000 people to COVID-19, more than we lost in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.
I have read and viewed Mr. Trump’s lies in reference to this pandemic. There are recorded videos and written timelines of what he was told by professional doctors and specialists of just how bad this pandemic was, and the lies spewing from his mouth from the very beginning. When he left office, he had no real plans on how to make the citizens of this great country safe with regard to this virus.
If you compared the worst country’s response to this pandemic to ours, we might have lost maybe 200,000 lives instead of 500,000. I’m not trying to be morbid; my heart goes out for all we have lost.
But in reality, he easily caused 300,000 deaths! That is manslaughter, plain and simple. Why isn’t the Justice Department prosecuting this disgrace of a human being. Why are we just looking at his taxes? Why aren’t we locking him up? Don’t we have any good prosecutors? Manslaughter: the crime of killing a human being without malice aforethought, or otherwise in circumstances not amounting to murder.
I just want to know why?
Alan Held
Tinmouth
