I can't believe the headline I read in today's June 9 Rutland Herald, "Board can't let mascot go." Could you not find a more important issue for a headline?
What a ridiculous topic to discuss by our city government. At least some of you are adults.
There are so many more important items to work on. Give it up and give the students the respect they need and deserve. Put this issue to rest!
Bonnie Kelly
Rutland City
