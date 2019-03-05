The heroin/opioid epidemic in Vermont has been getting more and more visceral throughout the past 10 years says Matt Prouty, of the Rutland Police Department: "It used to be that I only knew maybe a handful of people that used heroin. Now it's hard to go down the street and not see somebody that you know is in recovery or actively using."
In 2014, the state treated 2,258 people for heroin/opioid use, a staggering 64 percent increase over 2013. More than 400 users were on waiting lists for detox. A large portion of these people never actually receive treatment, leaving more and more bodies piling up.
The sergeant also says that the trains are being loaded up in New York and then the dealers siphon into Rutland and then spread the drugs around. The train systems need to be more closely monitored if they are not, the percentage of people who come in on trains with heroin and others drugs on them will skyrocket.
In order to solve this epidemic, we would need to hire more security for the train system, thus deterring people who try to bring drugs into the state. A K9 unit should be at train stops at all times to check each passenger for any kind of drug. If we were to instate this, I believe that we will start to see a decline in the amount of people we see using heroin/opioids. And by doing this, we should also start seeing fewer people who have resorted to recovery because they've damaged themselves so badly.
Liam Burditt
Rutland
