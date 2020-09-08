Mink the Bear, a regional celebrity, was found deceased last week. Investigators believe she was hit by a car and died from her injuries near Mascoma Lake in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the home she traveled back to after she was moved over 100 miles north in 2018. One of her three orphaned cubs has been found and moved to a bear rehabilitation center in Lyme, New Hampshire. Hopefully, her other two cubs will be rescued soon before they fall victim to bear hunters and their hounds.
Despite all the care and concern for Mink and her cubs, it is a very bad time to be a black bear. Bear hunting season started just a few days ago, but social media is already flush with graphic videos and images of bears being chased up trees by radio-collared hunting dogs and shot at close range.
One young girl documented her killing by posting videos of a terrified bear up in a tree before she shot him. She said, “the feeling was so amazing” and “it was the best day of my life.” There has already been a report of a bear in Windsor County who was shot but not recovered, and there will be many more over the long hunting season.
Vermont does not have an overpopulation of bears. In fact, our landscape can accommodate more than the current estimated population of 4,000–4,500 bears. The problem is that humans continue to attract bears to communities by failing to manage food attractants like bird feeders, compost and garbage. Often this leads to bears being deemed “nuisances” who must be destroyed. Please help keep bears safe by securing your bird feeders, compost and garbage and by posting your land to keep bear hunters out. For more information, visit https://www.protectourwildlifevt.org/
Lucy Goodrum
Reading
