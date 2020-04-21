We tell our young people that education is important, but we don’t really mean it judging by our funding priorities. Our lack of support has caused a spate of closings among colleges in Vermont, and now it’s extending to our public colleges. Over the years we have cut taxpayer support to all state colleges, and now with the coronavirus this lack of support will eliminate three very important institutions, namely Vermont Technical College in Randolph, and University of Northern Vermont’s Johnson and Lyndonville campuses.
The loss of these venerable institutions will do great harm to Vermont, especially to the three communities hosting them. We really need to step up to the plate here and find the funds to rescue these schools. We need these graduates in our communities. We obviously need to keep young people here in the state, and the students at these schools in particular are mostly Vermonters who would stay Vermonters after graduating. Closing these schools tells our young people that we really don’t want them to stay and we will be deprived of their future contributions.
We the people must see the preservation of these institutions as a sound investment in our future, and their loss as a foolish waste of a great resource. Previous generations were willing to tax themselves to build these institutions. Vermont Tech has been in Randolph Center for 154 years. Vermont was never a rich place, but they saw how valuable education was. Why can’t we now keep these institutions going?
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.