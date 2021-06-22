Regarding the letter "Culture war" by Charles Kader, I'm lost as to what he is trying to say about the "mascot" of Rutland High School, the "Red Raiders." It sounds like he is saying that, as a Native American himself, he thinks the Red Raiders logo is not a problem.
Myself, as a grad of Bennington Catholic High School, and having played RHS football teams in 1960s, the Red Raider's logo on the guys' helmets was the image I have of the teams. The main thing is they were well-coached and really good teams. Keeping this image is part of the team's history.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
