There has been some back and forth on this page regarding what type of comment should be allowed in letters to the editor. The Herald recently indicated its goal was to include a variety of letters from a variety of people in an attempt to reflect the community at large. While I laud your goal of inclusiveness, it still seems to me that including letters that express opinions which are clearly based on provable lies, does us all a disservice. Printing these types of letters implies nothing is provable, that nonsense should be held in the same esteem and has the same validity, as fact.
Additionally, the Herald’s goal to allow a variety of voices doesn’t mean it must print letters that include childish name calling or indeed, insulting language. I would like to recommend that you, at a minimum, not include letters that use derogatory terms like “Sleepy Joe Biden” or “Lying Ted Cruz.” These types of insults are beneath us all and don’t deserve any wider distribution than they already receive. You should refrain from printing letters that include these types of crass and childish prose; if a contributor cannot move beyond this base level of presenting their opinion, it’s pretty safe to assume they won’t be sharing any worthwhile information.
What you choose to print frames the larger conversation. The Herald can try to elevate that conversation if not by including thoughtful fact-based comment, then by declining to print letters that demean us all.
Tim Cameron
Danby
