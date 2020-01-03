How great it must have been to be a member of the Rev. Ballou's Boy Scout Troop. He instilled a love of Vermont history and lore in his charges. He not only stimulated their interest in the legend of the catamount but, with them, discovered the burial site of an unknown soldier of the Revolutionary War. The man had died at a spring in a campground on the Crown Point Road in Plymouth. The boys erected a wooden marker and covered the grave with stones. The Crown Point Road Association still cares for the site today. The grave's occupant has been designated as Vermont's Unknown Soldier.
And as to the catamount legend, it lived on at the Rutland Herald for many years thanks to Panther Pete - Aldo Merusi, of course.
Elaine Purdy
Rutland
