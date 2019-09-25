Recently, there was an article published about the “temporary closure” of the KFC in town (Sept. 25). I read the entire article and it made my head spin.
The interior of that building has been like that for very many years. I am concerned about the place even being allowed to reopen. The place was supposed to be “remodeled to be brought to code” in August? Of what century? These repairs were not going to be fixed.
When people go to a place that sells food, that human beings consume, the responsibility of safety falls squarely on the owner of the restaurant. The responsibility falls squarely on the store. Wherever food is sold, the responsibility is on that of the owner.
I am staunchly opposed to this business EVER reopening. This has been a years-long ongoing problem. I am shocked it took the Department of Health this long. Route 7 is the very first causeway people from out of state take. This should not be one of the first places they see.
Take some time to re-evaluate this ongoing problem. Do not allow KFC to reopen. The problems that were, will be the problems that remain.
Nick Searles
Rutland
