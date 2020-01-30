Hello, My name is Kevin Kiefaber, and I'm running for the School Board in Rutland City.
You might have seen something like my name in Tuesday's Herald under the headline, "Rutland City sees contested races." My name was listed as "Kevin Kiesaber." While I appreciate the Jedi connotations of that variation, in this case, spelling counts. So when you see it on the ballot, I'd appreciate it if you would check the box next to "Kevin Kiefaber".
I've lived and volunteered in the Rutland area for 30 years and raised my family here. I've worked as a guidance counselor for nearly 20 years, so I'm familiar with how schools work or don't work for the students that attend them. I'm a rational and intelligent person, and I think could do a good job on the School Board. Thanks for reading my letter, and I hope you'll vote for me on March 3. If you haven't registered yet, now is the time!
Kevin Kiefaber
Rutland
