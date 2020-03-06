I would like to express my gratitude to the many people who contributed to me being elected to the school board recently.
There are so many: those who encouraged me to run, who counseled me along the way, the writers, editors, treasurers and organizers, those who helped with folding, stuffing, stamping and addressing, the artists and designers, those who stood in the cold holding signs, the people who honked and waved back, those who asked great questions and expressed their opinions, those who donated money and stamps and time, the Rutland Herald for putting out information about candidates.
And most importantly, you, the citizens who came out to exercise your right to vote! It’s that kind of active participation that makes our community vibrant. I hope you will continue to stay actively involved in our community and our schools so that, together, we can make good things happen for our children and their education.
Thanks again!
Kevin Kiefaber
Rutland
