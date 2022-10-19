It is easy to become callous when dealing with those around us what with our country's current social contentiousness, divisiveness and political divide. But, luckily, I live in Vermont.
Recently, I was in line with my groceries, checking out at the "10 or less items" counter. Noticing I may have exceeded my limit and the gentleman behind me had only five items, I offered him the opportunity to check out ahead of me. As he was about to pay for his groceries, he said to the check-out person that, since I had allowed him to go ahead of me, he would graciously pay for my groceries.
Dear Barbara:
I'm assuming that you refused his offer because otherwise, this makes no sense at all. You let him go first and then he has to wait for your 15 items to ring up and for you to pack them and then he has to maneuver to the credit card payment accepter. Either you looked destitute or you're a hot babe.
