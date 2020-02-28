I am writing in response to J.P. Faignant’s letter attacking Kirsten Hathaway just before Town Meeting Day. I have had several interactions with Kirsten in her capacity as town clerk, and I have always found her to be exceptionally competent and courteous. I was sorry to learn she was leaving her office.
This is not intended to support or oppose any candidate for her position. It simply is to recognize someone who did her job well, based upon my experiences with her.
Stephen Dardeck
Rutland Town
