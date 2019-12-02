President Trump recently signed the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act directing the Treasury Department to create currency honoring women who led the fight to pass the 19th Amendment, which provided women with the right to vote after it was ratified in 1920. After showing off his signature, he questioned why it took so long to get the centennial celebration bill passed.
"I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done," Trump said.
Huh? Does he not know that "centennial" means "hundred-year?" Why scold Congress for waiting till the centennial to pass the centennial bill? And why tout himself instead of taking more time to recognize the women who worked for generations to get the vote?
As usual with Trump, it's all about him.
Herbert Ogden
Mount Tabor
