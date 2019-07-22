Most Americans would not have a real look at United States history! We enslaved Africans, slaughtered the indigenous peoples, put our own American citizens into concentration camps.
We denied one gender the right to vote, own property etc., spread imperialism all over the world in the name of freedom, have orchestrated coups on governments we didn’t agree with (Iran-1953), continue to support (fall in love with) dictators when it’s convenient for us and invade sovereign nations with no regard for the rule of law!
We have done this throughout our history as a country and passed the United States off as the protector of freedom, not unlike any other mob that uses extortion and calls it protection.
The only way to really change is to accept what we as a nation have taken part in and then make the necessary changes to ensure we no longer do this.
There are many other nations whose real history is much like the United States. I am an American, however, so my concern is with my country's history.
The United States also has a history of helping people when disaster has struck, however, that does not in any way change her dark past.
If America wants to be great, then her people must first acknowledge and accept their past and strive to change the future.
Currently, it would seem the past will be our future as well!
Charles Laramie
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.