How can you tell what kind of person someone is? Here's my rule of thumb: what someone does when they don’t have to.
Today I stopped at the neighborhood independent gas station and charged $20 in gas. But somehow between leaving the shop and getting in my car, I forgot to pump the gas. My mind was on something else — OK, call it a senior moment. I got all the way down to the supermarket on South Main Street and since I was planning on going out of town, I glanced at the gas gauge. Oops, didn’t I just put in $20?
Probably half an hour later, when I finished shopping, I hustled back up to the gas station and waited anxiously in line at the counter. The attendant recognized me right away and asked me if I had pumped any gas … No, (rolling my eyes) I forgot. I answered, adding I was sure someone else had pulled up to that pump and used my $20.
The attendant said the next person tried, had indeed wanted to use my $20 worth of gas for herself. That customer said, "How do you know she (meaning me) will be back?" The attendant did not back down. She told the person that if I did come back, I still had $20 worth of gas coming to me. So she charged the person appropriately and collected my $20.
The attendant showed me the $20 bill and told me to go pump my gas, it was covered.
Neither one had to do what they did. Nowadays, reward seems to lie in what you can get away with. It’s reassuring to know there are people who still know right from wrong.
Julia Purdy
Rutland
