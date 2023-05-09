It is unfortunate that, in recent weeks, we have lost both Ed Koren and Peter Miller. I am grateful that the Rutland Herald paid homage to both men.
Ed's cartoons kept us — as Vermonters — from getting too serious about ourselves and our pursuits to make Vermont better (no matter how liberal, how conservative, serious or trivial or just plain funny these efforts may have been at the time). Peter, with his ever-present camera and penchant for black-and-white photography, preserved the grit and grain of life on the farm and in the workplace with his "tell it like it is" narrative as he photographed and interviewed Vermonters for his various works before the Vermont of old could disappear, and begin to look like, well, just about every place else.
I came to know Peter when I was editor of Vermont Magazine. But I really came to know him one day when he and I (initially unaware of each other's presence) separately pulled off the road, at the same time from opposite directions, each of us wanting to take a picture of a derelict farm truck alongside Route 11 without having the other person appear in his picture. Once we peeled back the truculence of two photographers competing for the same image (and introduced ourselves), it was all good. We were there for the same reason: to show what Vermont really is.
As a people — not just Vermonters — the bigger picture is that if we can peel apart our differences, realize our common goals and work together, it might just all be good. Thanks, Peter, and Ed, for keeping those of us in the Greens in-between the guardrails and making us smile along the way.
