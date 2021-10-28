To Peter Berger:
Every week, I can hardly wait to find what you have written in The Times Argus. Several years ago, I wrote a fan letter to you, and here I am again.
This week’s essay, “Corduroy and commas,” expressed something very dear to my heart. Since retiring from teaching high school chemistry, I have spent a lot of time reading books, fiction and nonfiction. Even in best-selling books written by highly educated people, I find obvious errors. Who is editing these books?
The most common mistake that really irritates me, is the misuse of “whom,” but there are other errors that show ignorance of the rules. It is tragic that some English teachers feel grammar is unimportant. I use to tell students that scientists actually have to be good, clear communicators (Surprise!), so they needed to write their lab reports using correct grammar. I think it is tragic that some English teachers have felt grammar is unimportant.
By the way, I discerned no errors in one book I read recently; it was written by an immigrant from Somalia. How about that!
Thank you for your continuing efforts to influence Vermont readers. Your take on education and politics suits me just fine!
Judy Corey
Waitsfield
