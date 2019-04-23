Tax help was so very helpful. I usually use a national company to prepare my tax returns and even though I was given a discount, it was still more than $150 each year. A friend told me that BROC Community Action was able to prepare tax returns for people. Wow, after a one-hour meeting, my return was inputted into the program by a Castleton accounting student.
The returns are then looked over by Sherrie Pomainville, who is the supervisor of the Rutland agency. She needed to make some corrections to the program based on my particular circumstances, but they were then e-filed.
As a disabled person who is on a fixed income, this relief from my tax preparation fees enabled me to buy food. What a wonderful service they offer and I am extremely thankful to them for the assistance. If this could help you out, please keep in mind for next year.
Carol Blaser
Proctor
