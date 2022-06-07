I've never been more proud and grateful to be a member of the Castleton/Hubbardton community as I've been recently.
The meetings held at CVS to discuss the tremendous future of our soon-to-be-reclaimed facility and its precious lands in the center of our hometown have epitomized the civil virtues I grew up learning.
It's been a joy to see and hear so many voices of all generations of dedicated neighbors recognizing the exceedingly rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presenting itself to our beautiful town. The passionate, courteous, considerate discourse on display reminds me of a time I hope returns as the standard for public conversation.
In a world increasingly full of divisive language and short-term thinking, it feels almost miraculous that so many folks are coming together to devote themselves to the kind of long-term plans that reflect and respect the hard work, volunteerism and dedication of the generations of Castletonians who have made this town such a lovely place … not for personal profit, but for the future of the community for generations to come.
Kudos to everyone who has shown up so far to give your time and support to the efforts to transform our beloved old school into a beloved new center of recreation and enrichment for all ages.
Kudos to the Select Board committee members who've accepted the duty to facilitate the public forum and represent the wishes of the committed townsfolk in attendance to their larger boards.
I deeply believe this beautifully evolving story of our community drawing together to create a place of fun and safety for all will serve as a beacon to many young families looking to raise their kids in the kind of neighborly town I grew up in.
Huzzah, Castleton.
Matthew Riley
Castleton
