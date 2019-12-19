The recent death of Paul Volcker was the end of a great economist whose fearless financial work is felt positively even today. As chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1979 through 1987, he wrung out the high inflation of the 1970s by forcing interest rates to rise to levels never seen before (or since).
It took Chairman Volcker’s nerve via the independence of the Federal Reserve to let interest rates rise to such high levels. The basis had been manifest in his senior thesis at Princeton University in which he “criticized the Federal Reserve's post-WWII policies for failing to curb inflationary pressures” (Wikipedia).
Those high interest rates were a burden to the young, forcing them to assume mortgages with high payments never seen before. On the other hand, they were a financial boon to retirees and savers who earned very high interest income through super safe CDs, not stocks. I personally remember earning a 20.25% rate on a money market fund at EF Hutton, formerly above McNeil & Reedy in Rutland.
The stock market merely maintained levels during the 1970s through 1982 when interest rates began to decline. The stock market investors took notice and started a bull market in August 1982 that some say has continued through today (with big bumps in 2000 when the tech bubble burst and 2008 when the systemic financial failure happened).
The current Federal Reserve has an inflation target of 2% that has been under-met, great for us consumers. And inflation had been kept at bay for decades, due in great part to Chairman Volcker’s fearless financial work of the 1970s and early 1980s. Paul Volcker shaped today’s economy — decades ago.
C. J. Frankiewicz
East Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.