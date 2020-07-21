Dear Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort:
I just wanted to express my thanks and support for your decision to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at RRMC.
Too often, I see people responding to the Black Lives Matter message by saying things like “all lives matter” and “blue lives matter” (referring to police officers). While I agree that all lives do matter, it is important for institutions such as RRMC to help remind people that Black lives matter just as much as white and blue lives — and we do not behave as if this is the case.
White people, in particular, need to be reminded, because very few of us have confronted the history and the current reality of Black lives. If we believe in the American ideal that all people are free and equal, we must reckon with the horrible truth that our nation was founded on the principle that some lives, i.e., Black lives, did not count as a whole life — because our founders capitulated to Southern interests in keeping Black people and their descendants enslaved.
Based on the fact you decided to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at RRMC, I assume I don’t need to tell you about the serious, far-reaching, generational effects of this decision, which continue to this day. I recommend to anyone who questions your decision to please read a recent New York Times Magazine article by the brilliant writer Nikole Hannah-Jones titled “What Is Owed.” www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/06/24/magazine/reparations-slavery.html
Thank you for your important decision to help spread the message that Black Lives Matter.
Kate Thomas
Brandon
