If you missed Castleton University's Theater Arts production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," you missed something truly special.
Jordan Thrane delivered a spectacular performance as Christopher Boon, a 15-year-old autistic boy and his quest to learn who killed the neighbor's dog. Along the way, he discovers some uncomfortable truths about his family. But, in the end, he triumphs. The post-curtain call scene on how he solves the math problem on the Level A exams was worth the price of admission all by itself!
Hats off to the entire cast and crew on an unforgettable afternoon of top quality theater.
Bill Wiles
Rutland
