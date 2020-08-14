I am writing to express my appreciation for what I perceive to be a change in the content of your editorial page. Factual, nonagenda-driven commentary and accurate reporting of the news is important. Recent editorial pieces taken from The Wall Street Journal have reinforced my belief that your editors are attempting to present a more balanced presentation. I, for one, appreciate the effort.
Bernard Buteau
Rutland
