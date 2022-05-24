Recently, I had gone to Enchanted Flora Farm in Rutland to purchase some plants. As I was getting out of my vehicle, another customer backed into my car, refused to get out of the vehicle, and he took off creating a hit-and-run. Thankfully, there were witnesses, and we got his license plate.
The folks at the nursery restored my faith in our community. They tended to me before their customers. They called the police for me and stayed with me to make sure I was OK. They assisted me in getting the police there promptly. I cannot say enough good things about the people who work and run the nursery. Their plants are well-kept and their customer service is top notch.
It was important to me to find a way to share this story of their support and kindness. I will be a customer for life and hope others will go to their business and see the great service. I am very thankful for the owner and all his employees; I want them to know how much I appreciate their kindness at a difficult time.
Susan Notte
Rutland
