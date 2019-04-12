Kudos to Trevor MacKay and Maya Sobel, the two young folks who wrote the commentary, ”Rutland high school and politics,” published in the April 9 edition of the Rutland Herald.
In writing this piece, they have exhibited a maturity far beyond that of the writers of many of the commentaries and letters that are often published. They have expressed disagreement of an action of the School Board in a thorough, thoughtful and respectful manner.
Let’s hope their article will foster further meaningful discussion in their school and in the Rutland community.
Bernard Buteau
Rutland
