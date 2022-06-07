I just read an interview VPR conducted with Craig McDermott, owner of the Gold and Silver Thrift Pawn Shop in Barre.
Mr. McDermott explained why he has decided he will no longer sell AR-style weapons in his shop: "Definitely, we all have a responsibility to do whatever we can to keep each other safe. And as a community, that's always been the American way, right? You look out for one another. You look out for your neighbor. You do what you think is best and you act accordingly. I think it starts on a local level, community by community. And hopefully, other gun dealers really check their guts and see if it's worth it."
I hope many will heed his words.
A single action such as this should be touted widely — in Vermont and nationally. After all, the copy-cat phenomenon can apply to all types of situations.
I am grateful to Mr. McDermott for the responsible way he is approaching the issue of what guns he sells.
Congratulations to Craig McDermott, my thanks and admiration to him for his wise decision.
Edie Miller
East Montpelier
