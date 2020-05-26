I would like to thank the Rutland Herald for the uplifting photographs, especially on the front page. Your photographer, Jon Olender, has a great eye, especially for his shot of the woodchuck last week. It reminds me of a time when I surprised one and he gave me the same "oops, I've been seen" look.
Jon also sees the unusual as when he took a picture of the shadow, cast on the snow, by skiers from the chairlift. I, too, notice the shadow but it is much more interesting to watch it contort over the bumps and dips in the snow as the chair is moving. I appreciated the still shot nonetheless.
Seeing the unusual within our ordinary world is the gift of a creative soul. Thank you so much, Jon.
Theodore Day
Castleton
