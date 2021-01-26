I am an out-of-state Rutland Herald subscriber. As such, I would like to commend photographers Hannah Dicton and Jon Olender for their excellent pictorial contributions to the Herald. Their photography skill, choice of subjects and photo compositions are commended and much appreciated. In particular, their capture of rural farm life, as well as the scenic beauty of Vermont itself. Good work by both of them.
John Jensen
Sicklerville, New Jersey
