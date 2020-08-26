To Rutland Regional Ambulance:
On the morning of July 21, your ambulance was called to my house. I am sure that several times, I was within minutes of death. My mind drifted between awareness and oblivion. While I was aware of what was going on, I was completely astonished at how superbly the crew worked. Their skill, knowledge, strength and ability to communicate without many words was amazing. It was as if they worked together for 10,000 hours. I would never have dreamed an ambulance crew could be so accomplished. I don’t know the names of these three people, but I want them to know how deeply I appreciate their work.
I am unable to write, so I am dictating this from my hospital bed. Please let them know that this one was one of the most insightful moments of my life. I have had few experiences that gave me such admiration of mankind.
Kent Hart
Brandon
