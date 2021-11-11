With regard to the article in Tuesday's paper about Lake Elfin and the Select Board, I would just like to say how disappointed I am in the behavior and attitudes of the Select Board. They stated they felt Shannon Pytlik "went behind their backs." This statement seems so immature.
If the Select Board doesn't want to be "told on," perhaps they should do their job better. I do appreciate Select Board chair Nelson Tifts' statement, however, in that he feels it's probably a good idea to have the state look at the beach.
Kudos to Shannon for taking the initiative and actually doing something proactive. And shame on the Select Board members who have resorted to insulting people they don't agree with.
Jessica Forrest
Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.