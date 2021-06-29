As we were traveling through Rutland for the night, we stopped in at Southside Steakhouse for dinner. I had just picked up medication at Walgreens and I thought I had taken the wrong dose.
Our waitress, McKenzie, put me through to poison control, and the staff jumped to help. I was fine. Everyone was organized and professional and I really appreciated it — plus wonderful food.
Thank you, Southside.
Laurie Welch
Tehachapi, California
