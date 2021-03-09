We would like to take a moment to congratulate our state of Vermont leaders and our Department of Health for their very organized and efficient effort in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, getting people signed up for appointments and having amazingly organized and efficient vaccine sites. We had our first COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, and the process was smooth and easy to navigate. The folks running the vaccination site were kind, helpful and super organized at getting people in and out with little or no wait time.
This pandemic has been hard on everyone, and our little state has done an admirable job of keeping cases to a minimum and ensuring we all have what we need to put this difficult time behind us. We thank you so much, Vermont leaders and health care workers. We are proud to be residents of this great state!
Lauren and Bill Downey
Manchester Center
