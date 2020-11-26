Last week, Jeff Wennberg announced his retirement as commissioner of Public Works and William Lovett was announced as the new fire chief. I would like to congratulate both of these individuals. As a concerned citizen, I have worked with both and I have found them always willing to listen.
Wennberg was on the traffic safety committee when I brought to the committee my concerns for the crosswalk by Beauchamp & O'Rourke Pharmacy crossing on Woodstock Avenue. Lovett worked to get the new pool developed. Both of these issues took time, but eventually, they did get resolved. Needless to say, Jeff will be missed and I think William will do an excellent job as fire chief.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
