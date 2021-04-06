Old vs New — I sincerely thought the pseudo apology must also surely be a joke. Come on, people, lighten up! The "Junker Tax" editorial was so very creative, ever so cleverly written, hysterically funny, and an award-winning April 1 "gotcha."
Rather than complaints, I gleefully offer kudos to its talented author. Ya hafta laff.
Linda Mattsson
Rutland
