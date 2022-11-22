Al Wakefield's address to the community is a difficult wake-up call, and a call to action. That Ernie and Willa Royal, a couple filled with talent, grace and dignity, endured frequent "degradation and humiliation" here, because of the color of their skin, is unfathomable. Such backward behavior destroys our ability to attract new community members like the Royals. And yet they were, precisely, the kind of hardworking, creative folks we need so desperately right now to allow our community, our economy, to blossom.
Al, you are a poet as well as a orator, what an exquisite address.
