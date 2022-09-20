I want to commend Gordon Dritschilo for his Sept. 13 article about the Rutland City Board of Alderman addressing meeting violations.
He wrapped up the article nicely with facts gleaned from reporting done some 21 years ago on Middletown Springs, which "due to a technical error, the town may not have held a legal vote since 1984. That February, at a special meeting, the previous 16 years of town votes were ratified with a single showing of hands."
