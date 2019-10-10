Multiple sources have reported that 10,000 of our friends, the Kurds, have died fighting ISIS. Clearly, we could not have had the current level of success in this fight without them. It is also reported the Kurds have in excess of 12,000 captured ISIS fighters in their prisons.
Now, as [we] abandon the Kurds, the fighters and also their families, by removing the 1,000 American troops who had protected them from extermination by Turkey, our president tells us Turkey will now be responsible for those prisoners. Really? Isn't it just as likely that, as the Kurds are killed or driven away, the unguarded prisons will discharge those 12,000 fighters back to the battlefield?
Any remaining fantasy ISIS has been defeated will be shown to be just that.
Maurice J. Cyr
Rutland
