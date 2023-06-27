I share Walt Amses' horror and anger at circumstances that allow mass shootings (GOP Can't Let Go, June 17-18). However, his labeling of a "GOP/NRA Domestic Terrorism Alliance" is an unjustified smear that should not go unchallenged.

While it is true many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were undoubtedly motivated by passionate opposition to the Biden administration's top-down gun control agenda, the NRA itself has taken an uncompromisingly hard-line stance against violent lawlessness, and in favor of preventive measures and vigorous, effectively focused law enforcement. Also, it's no surprise that former President Donald Trump, always the opportunist, sees a huge, largely silent, constituency in those opposed to further gun control. So, naturally, he has aligned himself with the NRA.

