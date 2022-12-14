Regarding the Dec. 7 commentary of David Van Deusen, Vermont AFL-CIO president.
Of course, the rail workers should get paid sick leave. The contract does give them an extra day paid leave and 24% pay increase, including back pay for 2020-24. That is a big gain for one contract. The Democrats, who supported the sick leave, are not the equivalent of the Republicans who didn’t. It is irresponsible of Mr. Van Deusen to imply Democrats and Republicans are equally supportive of labor. I could imply from his comments that I shouldn't bother to vote. In that case, Republicans would win elections. Then where would organized labor be?
