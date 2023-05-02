The Supreme Court has lost its sense of ethical service to our Constitution, and it’s time to get it under control.
For the last year, we have witnessed scandal after scandal come out of the Supreme Court. From learning Samuel Alito may have leaked a decision about reproductive health to conservative anti-abortion activists, to discovering Clarence Thomas has been secretly accepting luxury vacations from a GOP mega-donor for 20 years, the actions of these justices on the highest court in the land are unconscionable.
