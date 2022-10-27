The Lake Bomoseen Association would like to thank the men and women who worked tirelessly this summer as greeters on Lake Bomoseen. They performed their greeter duties starting on Memorial Day this year covering the Kehoe and Float Bridge launch sites. Those launch sites were covered every weekend and holiday through Labor Day. For the first time this year, in addition to covering holidays, the greeters also covered many weekdays.
The greeters are the front line in minimizing the transportation of aquatic invasive species into and out of Lake Bomoseen. Invasives are highly detrimental to the aquatic environment impacting the health, as well as the enjoyment, of the lake by locals, visitors and homeowners. In addition, transporting invasives is against the law in Vermont and punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. The greeters are helping our boaters to avoid such a fine.
