On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, I find myself reading about the early settlement of what was known as the Northwest Territory. According to the New England system manner of dealing with land acquisition from Indigenous peoples in the late-1700s, native lands were “to remain theirs until purchased from them.”
Interesting concept, purchased from them: Purchase implies ownership, a foreign concept to native peoples.
Then there is more to this purchase concept. A purchase, most significantly at that time, would involve a back-and-forth discussion as to what was equitable. Certainly, it is conceivable such a discussion would not be fully, if at all, understood due to the obvious language barriers. Lastly, purchase is, by definition, an exchange of currency accepted as a medium of exchange. Indigenous people had no need for money, and the trinkets, tools and perhaps weapons that could have been part of the exchange probably weren’t of equal value to the land that was “purchased.”
So, to you the reader, and with the greatest respect to the Indigenous people, I would like to say I fully agree with an Oglala Sioux who stated: “The only promise the white people kept was their promise to take our land, and they took it.”
