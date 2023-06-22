I am responding to an article in the Weekend Magazine of The Times Argus titled "Absurdity of religion."

Religion is defined as an organized system of beliefs and rituals centering on a supernatural being. If religion is absurd, then belief in God must also be absurd. The author of the article, Charles Laramie, says he does not believe in the existence of God.

