Sunday afternoon, my husband and I went to Northern Stage in White River Junction to see "Spamalot." If you ever loved Monty Python, or are in search of absurdity, you have until May 15 to see this play.
Had I kept the playbill, I might have written an actual review and complimented the many talented characters who trod this tiny stage. Enough to say that the live band was excellent, the dancing and costumes were terrific, and the cast — every one of them — were just professionally hilarious.
Leaving, I commented that it had been so long since I had laughed hard for over two hours. You should try it! It’s oxygenating!
There were no grumpy faces going out the door — just exhausted people remembering what it is like to snort, howl, laugh and yip over an absurd production. And also, there is tap dancing.
Take a break and have a laugh.
Victoria Crain
Rutland Town
