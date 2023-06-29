The pile of misinformation strewn about by Bruce Moreton and his supporters got a bit deeper at the Wallingford BCA meeting on June 26.
From quotes published in the Herald story:
From quotes published in the Herald story:
“In past debates, Moreton has said that even if he were removed from the checklist, this wouldn’t lead to his removal from the school board, as there’s no legal mechanism for that to happen.”
Except for 24 VSA 961 reads, in part: “When a municipal officer … removes from town, the office shall become vacant.” School districts are considered municipalities in Vermont.
“Luzader said that intent needs to be backed up by some action. Lidstone said the rules don’t specify that, and going by what the rules say, Moreton’s stated intentions are enough.”
Except for 17 VSA 2103(30) reads, in part: “coupled with an act or acts consistent with that intent.” on that exact subject.
“In his statement, Moreton wrote that he objects to the Monday hearing on the grounds that no one appealed the BCA’s previous decisions in his favor for 30 days, and is now prohibited from hearing those same issues again.”
I can’t find a law to quote on that one, probably because there isn’t one, but when asked if a voter can be challenged repeatedly, the response from the Secretary of State’s office in April of this year was: “A voter can be challenged at any time, and there is not a restriction in statute on how many times a voter can be challenged.”
It seems if Mr. Moreton doesn’t have laws on his side, he just makes them up as he goes, as do his supporters. As I’ve said previously, I hope the voters of Wallingford remember all of this next March.
Ken Fredette
Wallingford