Demands for “law and order” are as common as the common cold. Poke any candidate for office and “law and order” reflexively pops out. But law and order for whom? Which lawbreakers will be held to account and which allowed to slip away unpunished?
Law and order gets a lot of public support in chaotic times, but people demanding it seem to want only a narrow form of it that ends up being enforced against some groups of Americans in order to protect other groups of Americans. A prime example is the quagmire resulting from law enforcement officers breaking the law. When the assigned keepers of law and order are the very ones breaking the law and creating disorder, people’s security is in dire jeopardy.
There is no law and order when two women are shot multiple times by police officers as they attempt to deliver newspapers, and the officers are not even charged with wrongdoing.
There certainly can’t be law and order if Black families are afraid to call the police when they feel threatened or simply need help for a family member in distress.
Victims of law enforcement misbehavior have little choice but to turn to public demonstrations, which often make other groups insecure. Demonstrators’ efforts to achieve law and order end up being suppressed in the name of law and order for others.
There can be no real law and order until the law protects us all.
Lee Russ
Bennington
