“Drive a mile in my squad car.”
I recently did a “Ride Along” with Montpelier Police (MPD) Detective Cpl. Diane Matthews. I decided to do so as a follow-up to participating on the Montpelier Police Review Committee and to gain first-hand insights for my mental health/law enforcement management consulting practice.
From the passenger seat of her cruiser, I observed Mathews interacting with members of the Montpelier community, including those with mental health and housing issues. On a number of levels, I found this experience enlightening and reassuring. Her empathetic approach, focus on relationship building and genuine care for the person with whom she interacted, stood in stark contrast to the negative images and messages that dominate our media — social and print/traditional.
In my humble opinion, if more community members could see our police officers in action, as I did, we would have greater appreciation of how much is working in law enforcement in general and in the MPD in particular. With this appreciation, I believe we could then focus collaboratively and constructively on the ways to make improvements — to minimize trauma to the marginalized while keeping us safe — rather than a singular focus on how to tear down the system.
Daniel Towle
Montpelier
