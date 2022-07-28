There is a real problem within the laws and statutes of Vermont. The problems are so serious and salacious that the layman wouldn’t know about them, right or wrong.
To start, there has been a wrong done to people who cannot have their own voice or choices. Since at least 1972, anyone who was placed into a guardianship was denied access to services, rights, even in cases, their freedoms.
For 50 years, not a soul in office, public or otherwise, has done anything. Senators who say they support changes made actually do nothing. The very people who actually have the ability and authority to make a change, stand up and become the voice for those without one, say nothing. They shrug their shoulders and collect their paychecks. That to me is as fraudulent as it is evil. I have personally seen what happens when a shrugged shoulder or a blind eye happens. The results have never been more frightening.
This is an election year for some lawmakers. I’d like people to ask those running this question: How are you going to help those who can’t help themselves or is your campaign platform just a ploy like every other politician who needs a vote?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.