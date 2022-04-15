Commentaries from what purports to be the Ethan Allen Institute are always a source of entertainment — but one about Vermont's climate law actually merits a response.
Vermont's 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act, in fact, does, on its face, suggest anyone may sue the state (for declaratory judgment but not damages) if the green house reduction schedules stated in the act are not met.
However, there is a fly in the ointment. Vermont courts stringently adhere to the federal Constitution Article III requirement that a plaintiff have what is referred to as "standing" to sue — that they are actually individually harmed by what they complain about in their lawsuit.
So, let's say the Vermont statute calls for a 20% reduction of carbon dioxide by a certain year, and the actual reduction is only 15%, any plaintiff would have to allege facts showing he or she was specifically harmed by the failure of the state to reduce those emissions by that missing 5%. It would be an almost impossible burden to meet. It is doubtful any lawsuit under that act would ever make it beyond a simple motion to dismiss by the state.
A statute cannot override the Constitution's requirement for individual standing to sue; for example, see the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court case of TransUnion v. Ramirez.
David Searles
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.